According to a royal commentator, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly did not call Kate Middleton for her 40th birthday.

According to a royal commentator, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly did not call Kate Middleton on her 40th birthday.

Some members of the royal family are said to be hostile toward Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

As a result, whenever a special occasion arises, many royal admirers wonder if the two sides will communicate to express their best wishes.

Kate Middleton celebrated her 40th birthday just a few weeks ago.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, however, did not call her about it, according to a royal commentator.

Kate had a birthday in January.

a)

After a few days, royal author Christopher Andersen claimed that Harry and Meghan had a private video call with Kate to wish her well.

Andersen told Us Weekly, “They did a video call from what I understand.”

“They wished her a happy birthday in a private message, but Harry and Meghan were not about to post anything like they did when Kate turned 38 two years ago.”

Both Harry and Meghan expressed their love for Kate by wishing her a happy birthday.

They kept their conversation to themselves this time.”

Anderson also claimed that Kate had a “small family affair” at her country house, Anmer Hall, to celebrate her birthday.

Due to one reason, Kate Middleton was said to be’suspicious’ of Meghan Markle.

According to royal commentator Neil Sean, Harry and Meghan did not speak to Kate for her birthday via video call.

Sean said in a YouTube video that “there are reports that they decided to… participate in a Zoom call with Catherine and William.”

“What we can tell you first here on the show is that there was a card,” he continued.

There were no Zoom, FaceTime, or Skype calls that I am aware of.

“It was all made up by the media.”

According to Sean, he spoke with a palace source who said that a staffer would have to “set that up” in a “social media room” in order for a video call to take place.

According to Sean, the Sussexes made Kate’s year “extremely difficult,” which could explain why the two parties did not meet for a conversation.

Harry and Meghan spoke out against the royal family in the media in 2021.

Meghan has accused the royal institution of failing to assist her in adjusting to life as a duchess and denying her mental health treatment.

She also claimed that racist remarks about her son’s skin color were made.

Meghan also drew attention to a rivalry…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.