According to a Royal Correspondent, Prince Charles is concerned about Prince Harry’s memoir being published so soon after he assumes the throne.

Prince Charles has spent his entire life preparing to succeed his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, when her reign comes to an end.

And, given her advanced age, there’s more speculation than ever about when that day will arrive, as well as the changes the Prince of Wales will bring once he becomes king.

There’s also a lot of buzz surrounding Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir.

The monarchy has had a difficult few years, and now the Duke of Sussex’s book will add to the royal family’s woes.

According to a royal expert, Prince Charles is concerned about the timing of his son’s book, which will most likely cast the future king in a negative light.

Prince Charles wrote in a January article for Newsweek that he is proud of both of his sons for their efforts in recognizing climate change, saying, “As a father, I am proud that my sons have recognized this threat.”

My elder son, William, recently announced the launch of the prestigious Earthshot Prize, which aims to incentivize change and help repair our planet over the next ten years by identifying and investing in technologies that can make a difference.

And my younger son, Harry, has made a point of emphasizing the impact of climate change, particularly in relation to Africa, and has pledged to run a net-zero charity.”

Many royal experts interpreted Charles’ remarks as an attempt to mend his relationship with Harry, but the Duke of Sussex has never publicly acknowledged his father’s article.

Many royals are said to be unhappy about Harry’s memoir being released around the same time as Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee.

According to a royal commentator, Prince Charles isn’t happy with the timing because he has spent years trying to reclaim public support in preparation for his ascension to the throne.

“I think the difficulty for Prince Charles is that every time Harry speaks now, he’s seen as undermining his father’s credibility,” Daily Mail editor-at-large Richard Kay told Express.

“They have the prospect of Harry’s autobiography or memoir on the horizon — we don’t know what will be in it.”

However, we do know that he has delved into his mother’s relationship with his father.

I’m sure they’re terrified…

