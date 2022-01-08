Prince Andrew will be ‘banned’ from Queen Elizabeth’s upcoming celebration, according to a royal expert, after a Jeffrey Epstein associate was found guilty.

After a Jeffrey Epstein associate was found guilty, according to a royal expert, Prince Andrew will be ‘banned’ from Queen Elizabeth’s upcoming celebration.

Before the year 2021 ended, Ghislaine Maxwell, a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was found guilty on multiple counts of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for sexual encounters with the late financier.

Her conviction has re-ignited interest in Prince Andrew, who is accused of having sex with one of Epstein’s alleged victims when she was a minor.

The Duke of York’s refusal to speak to US authorities has caused yet another headache for the royal family, and he may now be “banned” from Queen Elizabeth II’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The 12th of December is a significant date in the calendar year because it marks the beginning of the

On March 29, 2021, Maxwell was found guilty of five of six counts of sex trafficking, and he now faces a sentence of 65 years in prison.

While some of the victims were relieved by her conviction, Prince Andrews’ accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, wants the royal and others to face justice as well.

“I hope that today is not the end, but rather a new step in the process of justice being served,” Giuffre said in a statement released after the verdict (as CBS News reported).

“Maxwell wasn’t acting alone.

Other people must be held accountable.

They’ll be, I’m sure.”

Giuffre filed a civil suit against the queen’s second-oldest son on August 1.

In the year 2021, the number nine will be added to the list.

Andrew’s past associations with convicted sex offenders are causing more problems than the royals want to deal with in 2022, when they commemorate his mother’s historic reign, according to royal editor Russell Myers on an episode of Pod Save the Queen.

“There’s still a lot of treacle to wade through,” Myers told host Zoe Forsey, “because not only is it the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, but there’s obviously a lot of nervousness within palace walls about how this could potentially overshadow the celebration.”

“I don’t think Andrew will be anywhere near the public celebrations,” the narrator says. “I don’t think Andrew will be banished from the balcony, banished from any public outing.”

In the first month of the year,

A judge made public a 12-page document containing an previously unsealed agreement between Epstein and Giuffre on March 3, 2021.

According to the Express, the documents show Giuffre was paid (dollar)500,000 by Epstein’s estate.

Under the terms of the agreement, Giuffre agreed to “release, acquit, satisfy, and forever discharge” Epstein and “any other person or entity who could…”

Infosurhoy’s entertainment news.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]