According to a royal expert, Camilla Parker Bowles will always be disliked because Princess Diana will never go away.

Camilla Parker Bowles’ time in the royal family hasn’t always been easy, and she hasn’t always been greeted warmly by the public.

The reason for this is due to Princess Diana’s death.

Camilla has worked hard over the years to repair her image and gain public acceptance, but it hasn’t been easy; especially now that the late Princess of Wales’ name has resurfaced in the news.

After the release of the film Spencer and Season 4 of The Crown, there has been renewed interest in Diana.

The latter depicts Camilla’s affair with Prince Charles, which the Prince of Wales and his current wife are less than pleased about.

Now, a royal commentator claims that there is no way for Camilla to win over the entire public because so many people still care about Diana.

Despite her efforts over the years to transform from the “most hated woman in Britain” following Princess Diana’s death, Camilla was dealt a major blow in late 2020 when The Crown rehashed her apparent disregard for Diana while having an affair with Prince Charles.

The series’ drama portrayed both Camilla and Prince Charles in such a negative light that some viewers who had begun to soften their feelings toward the Duchess of Cornwall became enraged all over again after watching the Netflix show.

The backlash against Camilla became so intense that the couple temporarily disabled comments on their social media accounts.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, recently spoke to the Express, praising the duchess for her outstanding charitable work over the years.

“Issues like reading, issues like abuse, she’s done exceptionally well in a quiet manner — she’s persevering, beginning with osteoporosis.”

She is without a doubt extremely valuable and makes a significant contribution.

But, of course, as a perfect match with the prince.”

He did say, however, that Camilla will always be disliked by a segment of the public because Princess Diana’s memory will never fade completely.

“Here’s the problem,” he explained, “anything about Diana, which is constantly in the news, brings back past memories. The past decades, and this brings back Diana, will obviously mean that there will always be a…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.