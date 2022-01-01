According to a royal expert, Camilla Parker Bowles will be featured ‘heavily’ in Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a book deal with Penguin Random House after stepping away from the royal family.

Meghan published The Bench, a children’s book, in 2021.

All eyes are now on Harry, who is set to release a memoir about his life.

Harry hasn’t said much about the stories that will be included in his memoir.

However, one royal expert believes the book will feature his stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles, “heavily.”

The Sussexes’ charity organization, Archewell, issued a statement about Harry’s upcoming memoir in July 2021.

“For the first time ever, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will share the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have shaped him,” the message read.

“From childhood to the present, his intimate and heartfelt memoir will cover his lifetime in the public eye, including his dedication to service, military service that twice took him to the front lines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father.”

Harry also expressed his hope that readers will see “that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think” after reading the memoir.

Camilla Parker Bowles’ son speaks out about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s feud with the Royal Family.

Many people have speculated about what Harry might discuss in his memoir since then.

According to royal expert Neil Sean, Harry may have a lot to say about Camilla, his father’s second wife.

“This is the problem that Camilla now faces, according to insiders, because she knows that she will allegedly feature heavily within Prince Harry’s book,” Sean said in a YouTube video.

“She did, after all, play a significant role in his formative years.”

According to Sean, the Duchess of Cornwall is unconcerned about the impact of Harry’s book on her.

Sean explained, “What she’s told very good sources is that she’s not concerned about the way she’s portrayed.”

“After all, she’s probably one of the most vilified people in the British press, and she’s simply being trampled by the press.”

She’s risen above it and done fantastic work with her charities—domestic abuse charities, for example—and other causes.

She has made every effort to turn her life around.”

Camilla, according to Sean, is…

