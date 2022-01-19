According to a royal expert, Kate Middleton possesses one important skill that Princess Diana, Meghan Markle, and Sarah Ferguson lacked.

The transition into royal life, according to a few of the women who married princes, is difficult.

Kate Middleton, on the other hand, makes it appear simple.

The reason for this, according to a royal expert, is that the Duchess of Cambridge possesses something that Meghan Markle, Sarah Ferguson, and even the late Princess Diana did not.

Here’s what Kate has that the other royal ladies don’t.

Over the last few years, the royal family has experienced a lot of upheaval.

In addition to concerns about Queen Elizabeth II’s health, Prince Harry and Meghan chose to step down from their positions, and Prince Andrew’s royal duties were taken away due to a sex-abuse case.

As a result, other senior members of the family had to step up, and Prince William’s wife did exactly that.

Many people think Kate is demonstrating that she is ready for her future role.

The duchess is a vital and “admired” member of the monarchy, according to branding expert Cele Otnes, co-author of the book Royal Fever.

“This is primarily due to her ability to relate to a younger demographic and one that prioritizes raising her family while remaining healthy connected to her family of origin (her parents and siblings),” she explained.

Otnes also claimed that Kate is different from other royal wives.

“She recognizes that it is her responsibility to support William, the queen, and the firm as a whole,” Otnes said.

“In comparison to Diana, Sarah Ferguson, and Meghan, consider how drama-free her story and persona have been.

“Kate exudes a calm and tasteful glitz.

She has no desire to be famous.

She doesn’t try to influence the media in any way.

As a result, she contributes to the monarchy’s stability.”

Diana, Meghan, and Fergie have all dealt with various scandals or controversies involving other members of their families, and they have all done what Kate has never done.

Each of them spoke with the press.

Sarah spoke to the press several times, including on talk shows, following her divorce from Andrew, and Princess Diana gave her explosive TV interview in 1995.

More recently, Meghan gave that shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey in which she claimed a number of things that did not reflect well on the royal family.

Since she was made Duchess of Cambridge and…

