According to a royal expert, Prince Harry influenced the way Prince William recently stepped outside of his comfort zone.

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry influenced Prince William’s recent departure from his comfort zone.

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry has been dubbed a “trailblazer” for influencing how his brother, Prince William, recently stepped outside of his comfort zone.

William recently defied royal tradition by speaking openly about his personal life, which was well received by the public.

In the Apple Fitness(plus) podcast Time to Walk, Prince William shared some details about his personal life, including a memory of his mother Princess Diana and Prince Harry.

“Harry and I used to go to boarding school when we were younger.”

And my mother used to play all kinds of songs to take my mind off the fact that I was going back to school,” Prince William explained.

“And one of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, secretly enjoy, is Tina Turner’s ‘The Best,’ because it felt like a real family moment sitting in the backseat, singing away,” he explained.

Princess Diana would be driving and “singing at the top of her voice,” according to Prince William.

“You’d be singing and listening to the music right the way out into the gates of school when they dropped you off,” William continued.

Because of that memory, the song will always have a special place in William’s heart.

“When I listen to it now, it transports me back to those car rides and evokes many memories of my mother,” he explained.

Rebecca English, a royal expert, shared her thoughts on William’s decision to be “a little more daring” and open in this way, praising Harry.

“We all know about Harry’s broadcasting on these kinds of topics,” the host said during an appearance on Palace Confidential.

Do you believe that everything his brother does has an impact on William?”

Prince Harry, according to English, may have had some influence on Prince William.

“It’s a little difficult to quantify because how much of it is just William getting a little older and a little more daring and comfortable in the public eye and kind of getting out of his comfort zone?” she wondered.

“However, I believe you must give Harry credit where credit is due,” English continued.

In this field, he was a trailblazer, doing something a little different, more personal, and outside of the traditional royal role.”