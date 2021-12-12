According to a royal expert, Prince Harry’s recent comment may be ‘damaging’ the Royal Family’s reputation.

With one recent remark, Prince Harry may be ‘damaging’ the Royal Family’s reputation, according to a royal expert.

Prince Harry has a history of causing a stir.

He was well-known in the media as a young adult for his wild behavior.

Harry is still attracting attention as a result of his shocking statements.

Indeed, according to a royal expert, one of Harry’s recent statements is harming the royal family’s reputation.

Harry was named executive director of BetterUp, a mental health startup, in the spring of 2021.

In a recent interview with Fast Company, the Duke of Sussex discussed work and mental health.

His comment about “The Great Resignation” during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, however, has sparked debate.

“I recently discovered, thanks to a conversation with [BetterUp science board member] Adam Grant, that a lot of the job resignations you mention aren’t all bad,” Harry explained to the interviewer.

“In fact, it’s a sign that self-awareness is accompanied by the desire to change.”

“Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that don’t bring them joy, and they’re now putting their mental health and happiness first,” Harry continued.

This is a cause for celebration.”

Royal watchers were outraged by Harry’s remark.

The duke was accused by some of being “out of touch.”

“Let’s just take a moment here to reflect on the fact these sage words about work are coming from a man who has had a job in the private sector for 15 months,” journalist Daniela Elser wrote for News.com.au.

Who had only ever worked for the family business and the army before that.

A man who had only ever lived in places provided for him by his Gan Gan or the military until July last year.

And a man who, until he was about 35 years old, received millions of dollars from his dear Papa.”

In a recent interview, Prince Harry, who famously quit his job as a working British royal with his wife to start a new life in California, said that workers who aren't finding "joy" in their jobs should be "celebrated" for quitting them

Journalists predicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the Royal Family “within days” of their wedding.

Harry is still associated with the royal family, despite the fact that he is no longer a working royal.

