According to a royal expert, Prince William is on “dangerous ground” after allegedly making one remark.

Prince William, like other royals, is frequently scrutinized for everything he says and does.

William allegedly made a remark recently that offended some members of the public.

The Duke of Cambridge, according to a royal expert, may be on “dangerous ground” following the incident.

William frequently supports a variety of causes as a working royal, including mental health, sports, and environmental sustainability.

He has recently been collaborating with people in the UK who are assisting Afghan refugees.

According to The Times, after the Taliban took control of Kabul in August 2021, the UK government evacuated around 15,000 Afghans from the country.

Due to a nationwide shortage of social housing, many of these refugees are temporarily staying in hotels across the UK.

In November, William went to a hotel in Leeds.

He reportedly told the refugees that they “couldn’t be more welcome” in the UK and expressed disappointment with the government’s inability to evacuate more Afghans.

“He expressed his dissatisfaction with the August withdrawal effort,” an unnamed refugee told The New York Times.

“He expressed regret that we had not been able to bring more people to the United Kingdom.”

Prince William has previously demonstrated that he, like Princess Diana, is’stubborn.’

William is also said to have expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of permanent housing for the newcomers.

“He asked us: ‘Why is it taking so long to get into permanent homes?” one refugee recalled.

According to royal commentator Neil Sean, William has received some backlash as a result of this remark.

“Many people say, ‘Well, you could do more.’

You have a number of residences and palaces to choose from.

Why not rescue them and, of course, put them up in your homes if you want to help these people?'” Sean said in a YouTube video.

Sean also mentioned the UK’s large homeless population, saying, “A lot of people over here, particularly in London, where you do see homelessness at a very acute level… then you see the luxury that certain members of our British monarchy are living in, it’s a very dangerous ground to trek.” Though William has done much to help the homeless, Sean added, “A lot of people over here, particularly in London, where you do see homelessness at a very acute level… then you see the luxury that certain members of

“Unless you’re the one opening the doors,” Sean explained, “you can, of course, open the floodgates of political backlash.”

