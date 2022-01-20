According to a royal expert, Queen Elizabeth II is ‘leaning on’ Prince William despite his ‘heavy involvement’ in stripping Prince Andrew of his titles.

A Royal Expert Says Queen Elizabeth II Is ‘Leaning On’ Prince William Despite His ‘Heavy Involvement’ in Stripping Prince Andrew’s Titles.

During Prince Andrew’s legal battle, Queen Elizabeth II turned to her heir Prince William, stripping him of his royal titles and responsibilities.

“William was very involved in this decision, and it’s been said that he met with the queen in person before their announcement last week,” royal expert Kristin Contino told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, January 18.

“I think that really shows — and I think that’s fascinating — his growing influence and how she trusts his judgment and seeks his advice,” she says.

And I think that’s a good sign for William, because it shows how much she trusts him and his advice.”

William, 39, is the second in line to the throne of the United Kingdom, after his father, Prince Charles, who was also instrumental in the move.

“Of course, Charles was involved in that decision as well,” the author of A House Full of Windsor continued.

“However, I believe [what]a lot of people found interesting was William’s heavy involvement in it.”

So I believe she is relying on her two heirs at this time to assist her in making important family decisions.”

Andrew, 61, was stripped of his titles by Buckingham Palace on January 13 after news broke that he could face a sexual assault lawsuit.

“The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen with The Queen’s approval and agreement,” the palace said at the time.

“The Duke of York will continue to refrain from performing any public functions and will defend this case as a private citizen.”

The Associated Press reported the day before that a judge had denied Andrew’s request to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed that the late Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell forced her to have sex with the royal when she was 17 years old.

(In a November 2019 interview with the BBC, Andrew denied the allegations, saying he “had no recollection of ever meeting this lady.”)

Because of a settlement Giuffre, now 38, reached with Epstein in 2009, the prince’s legal team argued that the suit should be dismissed.

A judge, however, disagreed.

