According to a source, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are “madly in love,” and an engagement is on the way.

According to a source, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are “madly in love” and planning a wedding.

The love between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is still going strong!

“Jen and Ben are doing fantastically.

Ben’s interview with Howard Stern didn’t put their relationship under too much stress.

The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021, “understand that things like this happen sometimes, and words can get misconstrued,” a source tells ET.

“They are madly in love, and Jen has Ben’s complete support, which is why she wanted to publicly declare her support and stance.”

At this point, their relationship with their children is fairly natural.

On that front, everything is fine. The families respect each other and get along well.

“Their friends believe they will get engaged at some point, and it’s only a matter of time,” the source added.

In December, Affleck faced backlash after making comments on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show about being “trapped” in his marriage to Jennifer Garner and discussing what led to the end of his engagement with Lopez.

Lopez told People that reports that she was upset about the interview were “simply not true,” after Affleck clarified his remarks on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer’s latest fashion choices are also proof that the couple’s relationship is still going strong.

Lopez wore a full stack of necklaces, including a chain that read “Ben,” in a photo posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

Lopez, who has a B mug in honor of her boyfriend, recently revealed her plans for 2022, including where Affleck fits in.

The Second Act actress said in a pre-workout video on Instagram that she is “just thinking about being really mindful about what I want my life to be.”

Knowing that my thoughts shape my life and trying to keep them positive this year so I can grow and be my best.”

Lopez went on to say that she wants to be “better than ever” mentally, physically, spiritually, and emotionally in order to “be the best mother, partner, and person I can be.”

“Be the best friend, daughter, sister, boss, and person I can.”

