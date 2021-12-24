According to a source, Britney Spears is ‘excited’ to be able to make her own decisions.

Britney Spears is “ecstatic” to be able to make her own choices.

On November 13, the pop star was released from her 13-year conservatorship.

Spears has been enjoying her newfound freedom since then, even indulging in some spa treatments.

According to a source close to ET, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr.

On Saturday, Gabriel Chiu paid a surprise visit to the singer of “Gimme More.”

InMode’s Forma and EmSculpt, both minimally invasive procedures, were used on Spears.

“She seemed ecstatic to be able to make decisions like this for herself and work with Dr.

According to the source, Chiu wants to be her best self.

On her Instagram Story earlier this week, Spears shared a video of herself with the surgeon.

Judge Brenda Penny ruled earlier this month that Spears is free to manage her finances and conduct business on her own, according to the most recent court hearing.

“The court further finds and orders that Britney Jean Spears has the ability to execute documents transacting business on her own behalf, and that any prior order entered by this court restricting her ability to sign estate plan documents be revoked,” the judge wrote.

Spears shared how she was able to get her bank cards back and drive herself again shortly after her conservatorship was terminated.

“I’ve been under conservatorship for the past 13 years.”

In an Instagram video, Spears said, “It’s a long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in.”

“I’m just grateful for each day,” she says.

Being able to drive my own car, be self-sufficient, and feel like a woman are all things I strive for.

Being able to buy candles after receiving an ATM card and seeing cash for the first time.

For us women, it’s the little things that make a big difference.

That pleases me.

It’s quite nice.

“It’s wonderful.”

Despite it all, the singer stated that she was not “here to be a victim,” but rather an “advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses.” “Hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system,” she added.

Spears reminded herself “and the world of who I am” just this week in a video of her singing, sharing some highlights and facts.

