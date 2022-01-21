According to a source, Jamie Lynn Spears communicates with Britney primarily through Sam Asghari.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ memoir, Things I Should Have Said, was recently released, and a source tells ET that it has been “a trying” and “painful” time for the 30-year-old actress as she discusses past experiences.

Jamie Lynn has had a back-and-forth on social media with her older sister, Britney Spears, about the stories told about their relationship over the years while promoting her new book.

Jamie Lynn had no intention of hurting her sister, a source tells ET.

“Despite their complicated relationship, Jamie Lynn has always wanted the best for Britney and she loves her with all of her heart,” the source says.

The siblings, on the other hand, aren’t exactly close.

“Most of Jamie Lynn’s communication with Britney goes through her sister’s fiancé, Sam Asghari,” a source tells ET.

“Jamie Lynn has a strained relationship with her nephews and feels cut off from Britney’s life,” a source claims.

Britney has two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jayden, and Jamie Lynn has a 13-year-old daughter, Maddie, with ex Casey Aldridge, and a 3-year-old daughter, Ivey, with husband Jamie Watson.

Jamie Lynn and Britney’s romance is “very hot and cold,” according to the source.

Britney has repeatedly slammed Jamie Lynn’s book and even had her lawyer send her a cease and desist letter.

Jamie Lynn’s book and press tour, according to Britney’s letter, are “potentially unlawful and defamatory,” and the memoir, which neither Britney nor her lawyer has read, is “ill-timed” and contains “misleading or outrageous claims” about Britney.

Jamie Lynn’s lawyer responded to the cease and desist order by saying the former Nickelodeon star is free to write about her “experiences growing up in the same family and describing what life was like for her as a member of that family.”

Jamie Lynn was also interviewed by ET about her life in the Spears family.

