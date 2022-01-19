According to a source, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet were’struggling in their relationship for a while’ before splitting.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s breakup shocked the world last week, as the couple had been together for over 16 years.

However, it appears that cracks in their relationship had been forming for some time.

“Jason and Lisa had been struggling in their relationship for quite some time,” a source tells ET.

“Their differences and issues were heightened while Jason was away filming Aquaman 2,” the source adds. “He was gone for a while and it definitely put additional stress on their relationship.”

According to the source, the couple “still loves and respects each other.”

Last Wednesday, the Aquaman star shared a joint statement on his Instagram, which has since been deleted, announcing their separation.

“We have all felt the pinch and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding, and our family is no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring, and so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage,” the statement read.

“We share this not because we believe it is newsworthy, but so that we can live our lives with dignity and honesty,” they added.

“Our love continues to evolve in the ways it wishes to be known and lived.

We give each other permission to be the people we’re learning to be…”

They concluded, “Our unwavering devotion to this sacred life and our Children.”

“Teaching Our Children What Is Possible May Love Prevail J and L”

Since 2005, Momoa and Bonet have been together.

In October of 2017, the couple exchanged vows.

Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, are the couple’s two children.

Momoa is also the stepfather of actress Zoe Kravitz, Bonet’s daughter from her first marriage to Lenny Kravitz.

On the same day that Momoa announced the split, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan shared a photo of Momoa and actor Patrick Wilson on the set of the film to commemorate the completion of filming.

