According to a source, Jennie Nguyen was not fired from ‘RHOSLC’ despite previous racist posts.

Bravo has been contacted by ET for comment.

Nguyen’s posts, according to Page Six, were written at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, shortly after George Floyd’s death.

Nguyen, a Vietnamese-American, shared racially insensitive memes, mocked protestors, and compared them to “thugs” in the posts, which were shared on a since-deactivated Facebook account.

“I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today,” she said in a statement.

I thought I was speaking out against violence at the time, but I’ve since discovered how offensive and hurtful my words were.”

Jen Shah, a castmate of Nguyen’s, spoke out against the posts after they were resurfaced, writing on Instagram, “I must now stand up, on behalf of my husband and sons who are African Americans, to say that I am deeply offended by the racially insensitive posts and comments,” as well as criticizing Nguyen’s “disingenuous apology.”

While an unverified screenshot of an alleged DM between Shah and a fan account claiming she was fired from the show for speaking out about Nguyen’s posts has been circulating, ET’s source says that isn’t the case, adding, “Jen Shah has not been fired.”

Shah isn’t the only RHOSLC cast member who has spoken out against Nguyen’s comments.

On Twitter, Meredith Marks described the posts as “vile.”

The women are “outraged,” according to the source, and the other cast members plan to “hit [Nguyen] hard” on camera about the posts, which have become a hot topic of conversation during season 3 filming, which recently began.

The conversations are “raw, but warranted,” according to the source, who also mentions that the cast is taking the stance that “we won’t tolerate racism.”

Because they are bound by strict contracts that prohibit them from commenting on anything that will be — or is –, the cast has been cautious in their public statements since the scandal broke.

