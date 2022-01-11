According to a source, Kanye West is making his Julia Fox relationship so public in order to make Kim Kardashian envious.

According to a source, Kanye West is making his Julia Fox romance so public in order to make Kim Kardashian jealous.

As things between Kanye West and Julia Fox appear to heat up, a source claims there’s more to the relationship than the 44-year-old rapper simply trying to move on from his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West.

“Kanye and Julia are hanging out and getting to know each other better.

“Kanye is attempting to make Kim jealous by being very public with Julia,” a source tells ET. “They’re both creative and think outside the box.”

He’s making an attempt to persuade you to agree with him.

Julia thinks Kanye is cool, and she’s just enjoying the ride for the time being.”

The Donda rapper spent an evening in New York City with the 31-year-old actress, which turned into a full-fledged photo shoot and artistic production that was shared by Interview Magazine.

According to an eyewitness, West and the 31-year-old actress dined at Carbone in Greenwich Village on Tuesday night and left shortly before midnight.

After seeing the Broadway production of Slave Play, the two reportedly had dinner.

The Uncut Gems were not expecting the coverage, but Fox had nothing but good things to say about the night, which she described as a “true Cinderella moment.”

“I couldn’t believe my eyes.

Who does things like this on a second date, or any date for that matter?” Fox added.

“With us, everything has felt so natural.

I’m not sure where things are going, but if this is any indication, I’m looking forward to the ride.”

Although a source told ET last week that the father of four is attempting to move on from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who recently returned from a whirlwind trip to the Bahamas with her new beau, Pete Davidson, previous sources told ET that West was attempting to repair his marriage to Kardashian.

The “Famous” rapper paid (dollar)4.5 million in December for a house on the same street as his ex-wife and their four children.

“Kanye really wanted to be close to Kim and their kids, so he bought a house near them…

Co-parenting, he believes, will be easier.

