According to a source, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom ‘wish to expand their family.’

The “Roar” singer is currently in Las Vegas for her residency with her fiancé and their 1-year-old daughter, Daisy, and the couple is having so much fun that they may expand their family.

“Katy and Orlando seem to be in the best of spirits.

“They want to expand their family,” a source tells ET. “They’re doing well as a couple and have gotten into a good groove.”

They’re both incredibly supportive of each other’s careers and enjoy raising their children together.”

Perry, 37, and Bloom, 44, married in 2019 on Valentine’s Day.

The couple had planned to marry in early 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to postpone their plans.

Daisy, the proud parents’ baby girl, was born in August 2020, despite the fact that they haven’t yet walked down the aisle.

Bloom and ex-wife Miranda Kerr have an 11-year-old son named Flynn.

As they celebrated New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas, the couple appeared to be more in love than ever.

“We like to (hashtag)PLAY hard and party hard. Thank you @wallysofficial @resortsworldlv for assisting us with the latter, and thank you @metamuseum @jeffbeacher for making it psychedelic,” the “California Girls” singer captioned the carousel of photos posted on Jan.

2 that resulted in her and Bloom putting their PDAs away

Perry spoke with ET in September at Variety’s Power of Women event, where she discussed her fiancé.

She gushed about Bloom, saying, “I believe behind every great woman is a great man.”

“He’s an ally, and I adore him, and he really knows how to handle my craziness.”

Later that evening, while accepting an award, the singer of “Never Worn White” spoke about her family.

“To my beloved partner and constant iron sharpener, whether I like it or not, Orlando, a man who is a friend and ally to everyone around the world, thank you for handling the insanity of my life with such loving grace,” she said to her man in the audience.

“And most of all, thank you for being an incredible father and an example to our greatest gift ever, Daisy Dove,” she added.

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom ‘Want to Expand Their Family,’ Source Says