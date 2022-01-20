Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker ‘Have Fell Hard’ for each other, according to a source.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reportedly ‘Fallen Hard’ for each other, according to a source.

According to ET, the couple is “in a really great space” and is “serious about their relationship.”

“Kendall and Devin are in a wonderful situation.

They get along swimmingly and have a strong bond.

“It’s a serious situation,” the source says.

The couple, who recently celebrated their one-year anniversary, have not only fallen in love with each other, but also value how simple their relationship has been thus far.

“They love being able to be themselves in front of each other.”

It’s easy to do and doesn’t take a lot of time.

“It’s something they both enjoy,” says the source.

According to a source, “Kendall’s family loves Devin and thinks he is super talented,” and “Kendall’s family loves Devin and thinks he is super talented.”

He’s exactly what Kendall needs, they believe.

He’s athletic, sweet, and witty, but his gentlemanly demeanor remains.”

They spent New Year’s Eve together just a few weeks ago, so the news of their relationship comes as no surprise.

The couple, who are known for their secrecy, took to Instagram to share some personal photos of themselves ringing in the new year in 2022.

“Spent New Years by a fire,” Booker, 25, captioned a photo of Jenner standing in the dark in front of an open pavilion with a welcoming stone fireplace.

Jenner, 26, captioned a series of photos from the romantic getaway, “My weekend.”

In one shot, two pairs of feet can be seen warming themselves near a crackling fire.

Another was a cute selfie of the couple posing together in a rustic setting.

Despite the fact that they prefer to keep their relationship private, the couple has had more social media PDA moments in the second year of their romance.

In November, he captioned a photo of Jenner on his Instagram Stories with the phrase “most beautiful woman,” and added a lock emoji to another photo of the two together.

During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special in June, the model spoke about keeping her romances private.

“I believe Kylie and I had the distinct privilege of witnessing the marriages, relationships, and breakups of my older sisters.”

