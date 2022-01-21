According to a source, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had planned to move in together prior to the paternity suit.

Khloe Kardashian is still dealing with the fallout from her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s recent paternity announcement.

Following a paternity test, Tristan revealed that he is the father of Maralee’s son, who was born in December 2021, after being named as the subject of a paternity lawsuit with Maralee Nicholls.

On Instagram, he also publicly apologized to Khloe.

“Khloe is really hurt and saddened by Tristan’s actions,” a source tells ET, “and his public apology isn’t helping.”

This has been a difficult pill for her to swallow, and she is unsettled and crushed as a result.”

Khloe, 37, and Tristan, 30, have a 3-year-old daughter together, True Thompson, and have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016, which has included several cheating allegations against the NBA star, the most recent of which was with Maralee.

According to ET, Khloe and Tristan were taking a big step in their relationship before the news of this latest incident.

“Khloe and Tristan were in a good place before Maralee’s pregnancy became public, and they had plans to move in together,” the source claims.

“Tristan has since pulled out of escrow on the house he was in the process of selling in Encino, California, and is no longer living with Khloe.”

Khloe is focusing on bettering herself after her split from Tristan, according to a new source who spoke to ET recently.

“Khloe has been spending time with her sisters and family, working out, eating healthy, and focusing on her mind, body, and soul,” the source said, referring to her strained relationship with Tristan.

