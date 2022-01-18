According to a source, Kim Kardashian is ‘overwhelmed and upset’ by Kanye West’s ‘Antics.’

Source claims that Kanye West’s ‘Antics’ have left Kim Kardashian ‘overwhelmed and upset.’

Kim Kardashian West is dealing with the fallout from Kanye “Ye” West’s “antics” over the holiday weekend.

“Kim has been overwhelmed and upset by Kanye’s recent interviews and antics,” a source tells ET. The mother of four is focusing on her children and maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kanye, according to the source.

“Kim’s primary concern has always been their children,” the source continued, “and her goal has always been to have a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kanye in which both of them are involved.”

Despite Kanye’s recent outburst, Kim is hopeful that he will be able to have the same relationship with their children as she did with her father after his divorce from Kris Jenner. The couple has three children: North, 8, Saint, 6, and 2-year-old Psalm, in addition to Chicago.

“Kim has just been trying to put a structured plan in place so that her children can feel safe, secure, protected, and loved by both of them,” the source explained. “Kim had an incredible relationship with her father, even after her parents got divorced, and she wants that for her kids as well.”

The 41-year-old reality TV star’s annoyance with Kanye stems from an incident that occurred shortly before their daughter’s fourth birthday party.

The GRAMMY-winning rapper claimed in a video posted to Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram that Kim refused to tell him where the party was held.

However, Kanye, 44, was spotted chatting with Kris during the event, according to an Instagram Story posted by Atiana De La Hoya, Travis Barker’s stepdaughter.

More photos from the party show the rapper, who was dressed all in black leather, beaming as he assisted his daughter in hitting a pink number four piata.

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True, Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream, and Kourtney Kardashian and her children were also in attendance, according to additional videos from the event.

Kanye thanked Kylie and Travis for letting him into the celebration in another video from the car after the event.

“Everyone had a great time,” the rapper said, adding that he was “really happy” to be there for his children.

The following day, Kanye attended the party.

