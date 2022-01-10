According to a source, Kim Kardashian thinks Pete Davidson is’super sexy.’

Kim Kardashian West’s romance with Pete Davidson is still heating up! The SKIMS founder and the Saturday Night Live star just returned from a quick trip to the Bahamas, and the 41-year-old is still savoring her time with the comedian.

“Kim is having a blast with Pete.

He makes her laugh, messes with her, and has a good sense of humor,” a source tells ET.

“It’s great for Kim to be in that environment.”

Pete understands how to communicate with Kim.

He is the most self-assured, but not arrogant.

It’s for this reason that it works with them,” the source explains.

“Kim thinks Pete is hot and admires his knowledge of comedy, which she lacks.”

“Kim is just going with the flow, but they are spending so much time together, and things are really good right now,” the source said of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

Kim and Pete, who have been dating since October, flew to the Bahamas shortly after New Year’s Eve for some quality time because they couldn’t ring in the new year together due to separate engagements.

After a boat ride, the couple was photographed walking along a dock and beaming.

While the couple was all smiles, Kanye West, Kim’s ex, was apparently not pleased with the trip.

“Kanye is still not a fan of Pete and Kim’s relationship,” a source told ET. “But he is doing his best to stay distracted, busy, and fulfilled with his own life.”

Meanwhile, Kanye has also found a way to pass the time.

The GRAMMY-winning rapper was recently spotted in New York City with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox.

The 44-year-old rapper and the 31-year-old actress packed on the PDA and gave the world a look inside their lavish date night for Interview magazine shortly after their date night.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorcing.

In February 2021, the reality TV star filed for divorce from the rapper “Famous.” They have four children together.

