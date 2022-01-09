According to a source, Lady Gaga is “serious” about her boyfriend Michael Polansky and “very much in love” with him.

Lady Gaga and her boyfriend Michael Polansky have been together for two years and are still walking on air.

“Lady Gaga and Michael are still together and enjoying their relationship,” a source tells ET. “Gaga and Michael are serious and very much in love,” the source adds.

Polansky and the 35-year-old singer and actress were first linked on New Year’s Eve 2019, when they were seen in Las Vegas after one of Gaga’s concerts.

Polanksy had not been identified at the time.

After sharing a photo of the two cuddling up on a yacht in Miami, Gaga and Polanksy became Instagram official in February 2020.

Meanwhile, Gaga’s role as Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani in Gucci’s House of Gucci has continued to take Hollywood by storm.

Prior to that, she and Tony Bennett collaborated on their second joint album, Love For Sale, between 2018 and 2020.

In September, they released the trailer for their final album, and their MTV special, Unplugged: Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, aired last month, bringing the collaboration to a close.

It had previously been shot in front of a small audience in New York City.

To say the least, Lady Gaga’s professional career has been on the fast track, but work isn’t the only constant in her life.

Gaga’s 44-year-old entrepreneur and investor boyfriend has proven to be a rock and a pillar of strength in her life.

According to an ET source, the singer considers her Harvard-educated boyfriend to be “her North Star.”



The source continued, “He is such a grounding and guiding presence for her.”

The couple has a deep connection, according to the source, and he sees a side of Gaga that few others do.

The source went on to say, “They’re the real deal.”

“He adores Lady Gaga, but Stefani is his true love.”





