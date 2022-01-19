According to a source, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are still attempting to work on their marriage.

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling are working on their marriage.

The couple is “going through a rough patch” and a “tough space,” according to an ET source.

“Tori and Dean are still going through a difficult period in their lives.

“It’s been challenging for them,” said the source.

Tori and Dean are still “attempting” to work things out for the sake of their five children — Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4 — despite the fact that rumors about their marital problems have been circulating for some time.

“Things aren’t great between them,” the source continued, “but they’re still trying to work things out for the sake of their kids.”

Tori spent New Year’s Eve without Dean just weeks ago, so the news about their relationship status comes as no surprise.

The 48-year-old actress spent her vacation in snowy Lake Arrowhead, California, and shared several photos from the trip, none of which included Dean.

Dean explained his absence on Instagram, saying he was “sick as a dog” with pneumonia.

“Happy New Year Everyone!!! Pneumonia sucks, but I’m not going to let it dampen my spirits!!” the 55-year-old actor captioned the video.

“I wish you a year of love, light, and prosperity in 2022.”

I wish you all the best.

”

Dean was also absent from the Christmas card sent by the family.

Tori posed alongside her five children in a holiday photo she captioned “Tori and Family” on Instagram.

Dean’s absence follows reports from ET in November that the couple had been sleeping in separate rooms.

“Tori and Dean live in the same house but sleep in separate rooms for the sake of their children and do things as a family,” the source said.

“Tori is more outspoken about their relationship, while Dean is completely uninterested.”

The source went on to say that the couple is “very much struggling,” and that Dean’s alleged infidelity has been the most damaging factor in the marriage.

“Dean has been apprehended.

