According to a survey, millions of people in the United Kingdom want to quit their day jobs to pursue careers as online celebrities.

According to research, millions of Britons want to quit their day jobs to pursue careers as online celebrities.

According to a survey of 2,000 adults, 29% would quit their current job if they could make a living as a full-time creator.

Seven out of ten people polled use social media accounts on a daily basis, scrolling for an average of two hours.

For 18–24-year-olds, this increases to four hours per day.

When it comes to posting, the average adult does so twice per week, with 18–24-year-olds posting four times per week.

Being their own boss and controlling their schedule (45%), getting creative (41%), and sharing a passion with others (37%) are among the top reasons for wanting to quit their job and become an online streamer.

A quarter say they’d do it to feel famous, while 30% think it’d be stress-free.

Another 27% believe that having a full-time job that involved creating social media posts would make their life easier.

More than half believe that great online content can lead to a successful career, according to the study, which was commissioned by Logitech for Creators and inspired by popular creators such as Dr Alex George, KSI, and PewDiePie.

While more than any other age group, 18–24-year-olds believe that making money on social media is ‘easy.’

This age group is also the most active online, with an average of 506 followers across all platforms, compared to 328 for the entire country.

They also use five accounts on a regular basis, which is two more than the national average.

“Social media has allowed millions of people to set up virtual careers – whether creating and sharing videos, images, advice, or selling items, it’s an accessible place for anyone anywhere to do what they love,” according to a spokesperson for Logitech for Creators.

“Content creators have made a living off their digital skills, but shooting a video for YouTube or simply posting an image on Instagram takes a lot of time, effort, and high-tech equipment.”

“It’s critical that anyone who wants to pursue a career as a content creator – and there appear to be a lot of them, based on the results – has the right tools to get started; having high-quality content will help them stand out from the crowd.”

The study also discovered that one of the biggest deterrents to pursuing a career in social media is the desire to maintain…

