According to a ‘The Challenge’ star, pregnancy testing ahead of season could be a’slippery slope.’

After learning of a pregnancy during the season, at least three female players were medically disqualified from The Challenge.

A veteran publicly spoke out in support of pregnant athletes after Casey Cooper dropped out of the competition after learning she was expecting.

They also admitted that they were concerned that “forcing” pregnancy testing on the players would be a “slippery slope.”

Casey Cooper, a finalist on The Challenge: Fresh Meat, returned for spinoff All Stars 2 after last appearing on 2009’s The Duel, eager to redeem herself after a poor rookie season.

She did reasonably well, winning a daily mission and avoiding elimination on two occasions.

(hashtag)TheChallengeAllStars2pic.twitter.comM0jr6SyqdX Casey Cooper (hashtag)TheChallengeAllStars2

Kendal Darnell Reveals Fight With Casey Cooper From ‘The Challenge’

She chose four-time competitor Cohutta Grindstaff over two-time champ Tyler Duckworth when the contestants had to team up, citing his encouragement skills.

She discovered she was pregnant after one challenge with her new partner.

As a result, Casey announced her intention to leave the competition during episode 7.

Unfortunately, her partner was also disqualified due to her medical condition.

Following the episode, Ayanna Mackins, an All Stars 2 competitor and OG, tweeted a link to the NCSA Strength and Conditioning Journal podcast, where she appeared to discuss pregnant athletes.

She said it was “inspired” by a few people, one of whom was Casey, who responded quickly.

Ayanna suggested that the network’s “forcing testing” could become a “slippery slope” with “unintended consequences,” explaining that some women receive false-positive tests and believe it could be a “privacy” issue.

The Fresh Meat finalist responded, noting that the results would be given to no one else.

I’m a member of the team (hashtag)pregnantathletes.

All of my pregnancies, with four children, necessitated a unique set of considerations.

Move how you feel you can, inspired by @allysonfelix, @AlysiaMontano, and @case_coop! More listening to mommas and their voices, less judgment. https:t.cofkyQDJXbNI

Casey also mentioned “mental health and anxiety” as well as dealing with fans who wanted answers when she found out she was pregnant mid-season.

In her final responses, Ayanna admitted that she thought Casey made a “valid” point and that the show should follow the same protocols it does for the other types of testing players go through.

The veteran, however…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.