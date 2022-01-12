According to a top body language expert, Emily Andre shows “no resentment” toward Katie Price following the attack.

After being slammed by Katie Price on Loose Women, EMILY Andre showed “no resentment” towards her, according to a top body language expert.

Soon after his ex posted and then deleted a scathing rant about her, Peter Andre’s wife appeared on an ITV daytime show.

During the interview, the junior doctor maintained her composure, though she declined to comment on Katie’s outburst.

“Everything about Emily looked understated and tasteful,” Judi James, a body language expert, said. “From her immaculate home office background to her natural fresh-faced beauty and her long, gleaming hair, everything about Emily looked understated and tasteful.”

“Emily’s body language makes Mary Poppins look untrustworthy.”

“Her eyes were rounded in a constant openness expression, and her calm, sweet symmetric smile looked pleasant and genuine.

“There were no signs of any lingering resentments in the wake of Katie’s post,” Judi told the Mirror.

Katie’s comments were prompted, according to The Sun, by Emily’s statement in a magazine interview that she “works hard to keep things consistent” for Pete and Katie’s children, Junior and Princess.

“Emily, you are not and never will be my kids’ parent, so mind your own business,” Katie wrote in the deleted post.

“I think you’re a disgusting person, so don’t meddle in my affairs.”

“So cringe she has used my children to make money in photo shoots yet covers her own children’s faces up!” Katie claimed falsely.

“She is so jealous of my relationship with Princess and puts me down,” she said of Emily, who she claimed had prevented her daughter from visiting her while she was in The Priory.

Katie was seen out for the first time since her outburst yesterday.

She was seen walking with a friend and fiancé Carl Woods in exclusive photos obtained by The Sun.

After a tumultuous few days in her personal life, the former glamour model pulled the hood of her puffer jacket over her head to shield herself from the wind and rain.