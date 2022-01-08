According to an author, Queen Elizabeth released one photo that made Prince Harry and Meghan Markle believe royals were ‘conspiring’ against them.

Many royal watchers believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at odds with other royals.

The schism began a few years ago, but it was reportedly exacerbated in early 2020 when Queen Elizabeth released a special photograph.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex felt the institution was “conspiring” against them, according to a royal author in his book.

It is thought that Queen Elizabeth and Harry and Meghan have a good relationship.

Despite the rumored feud between the Sussexes and other members of the royal family, the couple continues to praise Her Majesty.

“My grandmother and I have a really good relationship and understanding, and I have deep respect for her,” Harry said during his infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

Meghan also stated that the queen has always been “amazing” to her.

She talked about their 2018 trip to Cheshire together and how Her Majesty made Meghan feel at ease.

“It reminded me of my grandmother,” Meghan told Oprah, “who has always been warm and inviting and really welcoming.”

Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lilibet after Queen Elizabeth’s childhood nickname.

A portrait of Her Majesty The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge, and Prince George has been released to mark the start of a new decade.

Ranald Mackechnie captured the image in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.comER5nqBMpz0

Although the Sussexes appear to have a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth, they were reportedly upset when a photo was released by Buckingham Palace in early 2020.

Her Majesty shared a New Year’s photo with her son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William, and great-grandson Prince George, according to author Andrew Morton.

As a result, Harry and Meghan began to question their place in the royal family.

In his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess (via Mirror), Morton wrote: “The royal couple suspected that the entire institution was conspiring against them.”

“The evidence was all around them, as they could see it.”

The unspoken code was simple: the monarchy’s future was secure, Meghan and Harry included.”

