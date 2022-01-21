According to an ‘ecosexual’ couple on This Morning, they kiss for an hour and lay on the beach naked while making love to the planet.

On This Morning, an ‘ecosexual’ couple says, “We kiss for an hour and lay on the beach naked while making love to the planet.”

A lesbian “ecosexual” couple revealed how they make love to the planet today, and THIS Morning viewers couldn’t believe their eyes and ears.

Annie and Beth, from San Francisco, joined hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary via video link and said they enjoy playing in the rain.

When the pair said they kissed for an hour while laying on the beach naked, Dermot’s jaw dropped.

They also lick the ground and rub their bare bodies on it, a behavior they’ve dubbed “grassilingus.”

“So that’s what they mean when they say the planet’s f****d,” one person tweeted after hearing their story on ITV’s lunchtime show.

“Who else had crazy Yanks sh***ing the Earth on their 2022 bingo card?” wrote another.

“I think the fair point here is that they’re not damaging the planet like some global corporations do,” another fan pointed out, “so while it’s amusing, let’s remember to direct our vexation towards those who truly threaten our home and our future.”

“We imagine the earth as our lover, with all the sensual pleasures the earth has to offer,” the women explained.

“It’s a new movement; it’s a term people use to describe their preferences; you can be ecosexual, heterosexual, or gay, so you don’t have to give up your preferences.”

“When you go for a walk, your feet are massaging the earth.”

“Your E spots are appreciating flowers as the earth’s e spots and plant reproduction.”

The ecosexual movement is gaining traction, having gained traction in the last five years.

Some people are so serious about it that they even marry the earth.

Annie Sprinkle and Elizabeth Stephens, who wrote an “ecosex manifesto” for their website SexEcology, said they’ve officiated wedding ceremonies where they and other ecosexuals married the earth, the moon, and other natural entities.

They’ve made several films about the subject, and their show Dirty Sexecology: 25 Ways to Make Love to the Earth is currently touring theaters.