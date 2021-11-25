According to an ex-aide, Princess Diana was the “first to stray” during her marriage to Prince Charles.

FANS of Netflix’s The Crown watched as Prince Charles was blamed for the breakdown of his marriage to Princess Diana by snatching Camilla Parker Bowles, his first love.

However, a former royal protection officer claims that it was the other way around, and Diana, not Charles, was the one who cheated first in the marriage.

Allan Peters has come forward with a startling new version of events, claiming that Charles didn’t resume romantic feelings for Camilla until he learned Diana was having an affair with fellow protection officer Barry Mannakee.

“The popular perception is that the Prince of Wales was straying all the way through his marriage — and that is definitely, unequivocally not the case,” Allan, who worked for Diana for almost a decade, said in a new CNN documentary.

“The Princess was the first to go astray.

“After learning about Mrs Parker Bowles’ affair with Mannakee, he returned to see her.”

In his 1994 biography Charles, royal author Jonathan Dimbleby gave a similar account.

After meeting in their 20s, Jonathan claims that Charles and Camilla rekindled their love in 1986.

Diana’s protection officer Barry began working for her in 1985, and their relationship is said to have begun during a fishing trip at Balmoral that year.

He was transferred from working at the palace to the Diplomatic Protection Squad in 1986, and he died in a road accident a year later, at the age of 39.

He was riding a motorcycle in East London when he was hit by a 17-year-old driver.

Diana later claimed he had been “bumped off.”

Allan also claims to have told Prince Charles about Diana’s affair with Barry.

“I began to notice her behavior was unusual whenever we were anywhere near Mannakee,” the biographer continued of Diana, “so I decided to talk to her about it.”

“She categorically denied it for the first 20 minutes.”

But then she told me exactly what was going on: she was involved with Mannakee in some way.

“The Prince of Wales came up to me and asked, ‘Why is the Princess acting this way? What is the matter?’

“So I told him, ‘You have to talk to her.’ He replied, ‘Well, I’ve tried everything, and the only thing that seems to be bothering her is that Barry Mannakee is returning to uniform.’

“By the way, if she’s that upset, Barry is welcome to stay.”

“At that point, I had no choice but to say, ‘Well, Sir, if he stays, I’m afraid I’ll have to…’

