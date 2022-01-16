According to an expert, divorcing and divorced couples should expect three trends in 2022, as well as dos and don’ts.

According to Ashley Silberfeld, Partner at top firm Blank Rome in California, there are several trends that both divorced and divorcing couples should expect to see or even experience in 2022.

Custody and alimony battles sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as fights over family pets, are among them.

“Covid is a pandemic that affects everyone equally – it affects every aspect of our lives, including divorce,” Ashey told The Sun.

According to data collected by Legal Templates in 2020, 34% more people visited their website in search of a divorce agreement form than the year before.

While not all of the people who wanted to divorce did so, it’s still a significant increase from the numbers before the pandemic.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ashley said she’s been extremely busy.

“The practice slowed for the first three months of the pandemic… we were Covid-19 newbies, right?”

“Then something happened in June or July of 2020,” she recalled, “when the divorce world exploded, and it hasn’t stopped since.”

“I believe Covid marked the start of the end for some people.”

The pandemic had an impact on more than just marriages; according to Ashley, there are three emerging trends among former couples who have already divorced or are in the process of separating.

According to the US Bureau of Labor and Statistics, 16.9 million Americans were unemployed in July 2021, with 57 percent of those people losing their jobs as a result of the pandemic negatively affecting or even contributing to the closure of their previous places of employment.

As a result, people’s financial well-being has been affected, and Ashey claims it’s showing up in court.

“More recently – and I expect to see even more in the future – people who are divorced and already have child support and spousal support obligations are needing to make more modifications to reduce their support obligations if their employment or business has taken a downward turn,” she explained.

“There are more custody disputes due to Covid,” Ashley told The Sun.

According to a Pew Research Center survey, 22% of Americans have moved or know someone who has moved as a result of the pandemic.

18% of those who relocated said it was due to financial considerations.

“People are moving because they realize they don’t need to be in the high-rent districts of New York City or Los Angeles and can live somewhere more affordable that doesn’t affect their employment,” Ashley said.

“And that’s what happens when people move and have children…”

Latest News from Infosurhoy.