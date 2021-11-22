According to an expert, Meghan Markle created ‘drama’ with the royals by mentioning Princess Eugenie on ‘Ellen.’

Expert Says Meghan Markle Caused ‘Drama’ With Royals by Mentioning Princess Eugenie on ‘Ellen,’

Meghan Markle made headlines recently when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Princess Eugenie, the Duchess of Sussex’s cousin-in-law, was among the guests on the show.

The mention of Eugenie, according to a royal expert, has caused ‘drama’ within the royal family.

Meghan told Ellen a few stories about her life before joining the royal family.

She discussed her upbringing and acting career, for example.

She also shared a story from the beginning of her and Prince Harry’s relationship.

Meghan claims that the couple spent their first Halloween together with Eugenie and her now-husband, Jack Brooksbank, in 2016.

Meghan explained, “The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple.”

“It was a post-apocalyptic theme, so we had all this bizarre costuming on, and we were able to have just one fun final night out.”

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, went to a Halloween party while keeping their relationship a secret. pic.twitter.com8TD3xT8NBU

The Surprising Reason Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie Had to Leave One Front-Row Seat Unoccupied at Their Weddings

Meghan’s Ellen interview was discussed on YouTube by British royal commentator Neil Sean, who claimed that the duchess “inadvertently created even more drama for the British royal family” by mentioning Eugenie.

“Meghan chose to talk about her friendship with Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack,” Sean explained.

“However, for senior members of the British monarchy over here, that set off some alarm bells.”

“This is now Princess Eugenie’s problem,” Sean continued, “because, as we all know, all senior members of the British royal family are very nervous about anything getting back to Meghan and Harry because they want to monetize everything, drop bombshells in, and talk about how bad the family is.”

Sean reminded viewers of how much Meghan and Harry spilled about the royal family during their tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview and Apple TV(plus) mini-series The Me You Can’t See in early 2021.

“Of course, people over here are concerned about whatever conversation may leak,” Sean explained.

“As we know, it may not even be Harry and Meghan,” he added.

Entertainment news from Infosurhot.

