According to an expert, Prince Charles was allegedly’shocked to the core’ after discovering something the Sussexes did.

In the last few years, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a number of surprising decisions.

Other royal family members were taken aback by some of these actions.

According to a royal expert, Prince Charles, Harry’s father, was “shocked to the core” when he learned of something the Sussexes did.

Many sources claim that after stepping down as senior royals in 2020, Harry and Meghan grew estranged from much of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then relocated to California in order to start a new life free of debt.

In 2021, Harry and Meghan also made media appearances to criticize the royal family.

Harry complained about Charles financially cutting him off during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

Following that, Harry claimed on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast that Charles had passed down “genetic pain and suffering” to him.

It’s unclear why Charles and the Sussexes are feuding.

There are several theories floating around, one of which is that the Sussexes are unhappy with Charles’ plan for a smaller monarchy.

“Prince Charles had been making noises about further limiting the number of HRHs created by George V’s 1917 convention, thus cutting Archie out of his future prince-ship — and Meghan took that personally,” author Robert Lacey wrote in his book Battle of Brothers.

During his divorce from Princess Diana, Prince Harry has become less popular than Prince Charles.

According to royal commentator Neil Sean, Charles was also taken aback when he learned that Harry and Meghan had contributed to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s book Finding Freedom.

Finding Freedom is a biography of the Sussexes that paints a very positive picture of them.

Despite the Sussexes’ repeated denials of involvement in the book, a recent lawsuit revealed evidence that Meghan provided information to the authors through her former press secretary.

In a YouTube video, Sean said, “Apparently, Prince Charles openly asked, ‘Did anybody help with that book?'”

“We have to say ‘allegedly,’ as we always do, but he was told no one helped with the book.”

“So you can imagine the shock for His Royal Highness Prince Charles and Prince William to learn that, indeed, there was assistance regarding that particular book,” Sean continued.

This has left Charles and Harry’s relationship “fractured,” according to Sean.

The royal advisor…

