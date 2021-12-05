According to an expert, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made one move that ‘deliberately’ made the British media ‘look stupid.’

One of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decisions to defy royal tradition did not go over well with the British media.

One royal expert believes it was no accident that the Sussexes made the press “look stupid.”

When Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child, Archie, they did not do so in the traditional way.

On the steps of the Lindo Wing of St. Paul’s Cathedral, Prince Charles and Princess Diana stood.

to introduce their children to the world at St. Mary’s Hospital.

With a crowd of media and fans surrounding them, Prince William and Kate Middleton did the same.

The birth of their son was kept a closely guarded secret by Prince Harry and Meghan.

They didn’t grace the hospital’s steps, instead introducing Archie on their own terms.

The Sussexes’ handling of the situation was discussed in depth in the documentary The Princes and the Press.

They announced their pregnancy on social media and held a small photocall to celebrate.

The press had a difficult time covering the baby news because Harry and Meghan were in control of the situation.

“They told us that there would be positions out in Windsor, outside the castle, where media briefings would take place,” said Richard Palmer, royal correspondent for the Daily Express.

“And then on the day he was born, they announced, ‘She’s gone into labor,’ and we’re all rushing to Windsor,” Palmer continued.

Then you discover, oh, she’s given birth, and she’d given birth hours before we’d told you she’d gone into labor.”

“They made it so difficult for us,” he continued.

And it felt like they’d gone out of their way to make the British press look foolish.”

Camilla Tominey, an associate editor at the Daily Telegraph, explained how the media’s coverage was affected by the lack of information.

“So the baby was born early this morning, and I’m in a taxi on my way to be reporting that she’s in labor,” Tominey said.

“When, in fact, it’s a done deal.”

By the way, they’re not going to tell us much, including the location of the baby’s birth.”

“So if I’m asked live on the air where the baby was born, I won’t be able to say that,” she continued.

Archie’s arrival was announced in an Instagram post by Prince Harry and Meghan, giving them control over how their news was shared.

The Sussexes’ use of social media, according to Ellie Hall, a senior reporter for Buzzfeed News…

