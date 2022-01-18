According to an expert, Prince Harry is only ‘focused on himself,’ and his explosive memoir could include a chapter on the security row.

According to an expert, Prince Harry is only ‘focused on himself’ and could write about the security row in his explosive memoir.

The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming book is expected to include details about his recent misfortunes, including reports that he was stripped of his Queen’s Jubilee Medal and his desperate request for police protection.

It’s unclear whether the bombshell pages have already been printed, which raises questions about what will be published.

Harry will likely be “very angry” about losing his Queen’s jubilee honours, according to royal biographer Angela Levin, and the incident will “justify him writing this memoir.”

If it’s too late to get his latest woes in print, she claims Harry will “mention them if he’s doing interviews.”

“I think he’ll mention [the security row]if he’s doing an interview,” said the author of Harry: Conversations with the Prince to the Sun Online.

I believe he will incorporate whatever he is doing into whatever he is doing publicly.

“Everything has been kept under wraps.

It might be too late [to include it in the memoir], but he won’t keep it hidden for long.

“It’s just another way he’s demonstrating that he’s unappreciated.”

It comes after Harry filed a lawsuit against the government in an attempt to reclaim the police protection he lost when he left the royal family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family,” a legal representative for the duke said, “but that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed while in the UK.”

“Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home in the absence of such protection.”

The unprecedented move has raised questions about whether Harry will return to the UK in time for the Queen’s 70th year on the throne, with some speculating that Meghan Markle may never return.

According to the Telegraph, the Duke of Edinburgh will not receive the Queen’s Jubilee medal this year, making Prince Andrew the only other member of the Royal Family who has served in the military to miss out.

“I think Harry will be very, very angry about losing [his medal]and how he felt he was treated by the Royal Family,” Angela Levin predicted.

“I believe it provides him with an opportunity to complain about how he has been treated.”

“I don’t think it matters whether Andrew has it or not because he’s so focused on himself right now.”

It’ll make him feel better about penning this scathing memoir.”

