According to an expert, Prince Harry’s body language at a recent event demonstrates that he “doesn’t believe what he’s preaching.”

According to an expert, Prince Harry’s body language at a recent event shows that he “doesn’t believe what he’s preaching.”

After speaking about mental health and the importance of self-care at the BetterUp live stream event, Prince Harry received some criticism.

One expert on body language believes Harry “doesn’t believe what he’s preaching” based on his appearance.

BetterUp, a mental health and coaching platform, has Harry as their chief impact officer.

He took part in the February event.

3 virtual Inner Work Day conferences with Alexi Robichaux, BetterUp’s co-founder and CEO, tennis champion Serena Williams, and other experts.

During the conversation, Prince Harry admitted to having experienced burnout in the past and stressed the importance of doing “inner work” to maintain mental health.

He also talked about how he learned from his bad experiences in life.

“Life is about learning, right? If you think you’ve got it figured out in your 20s, 30s, 40s, or even 50s, bad things are going to happen,” he said.

“But when bad things happen, I think, ‘There’s a lesson here, I’m being schooled by the universe, there’s something I can learn,'” Harry continued.

“Next time it happens, I’ll be more resilient and see a way around it to achieve the ultimate goal,” he said.

Every bad thing that happens — or the things you think are bad — could actually be good.”

While Prince Harry was chastised for claiming to have experienced burnout in his life, one body language expert went one step further and studied his gestures at the event.

Expert Jess Enrique Rosas explained why Harry’s gestures were so telling in a video on his YouTube channel The Body Language Guy.

“Just when you think Harry couldn’t get any more tone-deaf and absurd, he talks about work burnout and having to deal with difficult days,” Rosas said.

“However, his body language reveals that he does not believe what he is preaching to the masses, as well as his true intentions.”

The body language expert began by focusing on Harry’s perplexing statement about making time for meditation.

“The majority of people will sit there and listen and say, ‘That’s fantastic, but I don’t have the time,'” Harry said.

“The good news is that you can make time.”

Rosas called Harry’s statement ridiculous.

“So, if I don’t have time, I just have to go and… make time?”

“I’m sincerely wondering, what have we been doing…,” he continued.

