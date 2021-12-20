According to an expert, the presidential Christmas trees reveal a lot about each recent first lady.

According to an expert, each recent first lady’s Christmas tree reveals information about her.

THE WHITE HOUSE TAKES CHRISTMASTIME VERY SERIOUSLY – but it wasn’t always so.

According to The White House Historical Association, the first known Christmas tree was displayed in the White House in 1889, during the presidency of Benjamin Harrison.

But, at the time, it wasn’t common to celebrate Christmas with a tree in the house, so that didn’t start any solid traditions.

It’s even been said that Theodore Roosevelt banned Christmas trees from the White House during his time there because of his serious concerns about deforestation, but according to The White House Historical Association, his family didn’t usually celebrate Christmas with a tree.

While trees began to appear more frequently in the White House after Theodore Roosevelt’s presidency, it was First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy who started the tradition of having a themed Christmas tree in the Blue Room in 1961.

Every year, every first lady chooses a theme for the holiday decorations – but the festive ornaments extend far beyond the tree.

This year, Jill Biden had “41 Christmas trees, 6,000 feet of ribbon, over 300 candles, 10,000 ornaments, 25 wreaths, and 78,750 holiday lights” wrapped around the perimeters of the People’s House.

Of course, she’s not the first first lady to deck the halls for the holidays.

According to an expert, the recent presidential Christmas trees reveal information about each first lady.

According to Veronica Sanders, CEO and head interior designer of Design with Veronica Sanders, Jill Biden wanted to pay tribute to the current state of the world and the lives lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic with her tree and holiday decorations.

“The representation of glorious white doves is so fitting for the Biden Christmas tree,” Veronica told The Sun.

“The white dove is said to represent purity, love, and peace; a message that the Biden administration desperately needs this year to rekindle the Christmas spirit.”

“This tree serves as a reminder to reconnect with our loved ones, but also to remember those who have gone before us across our country,” she explained.

“This tree is a lovely reminder of what Christmas means, not just now, but in the future.”

Melania Trump was a quiet first lady who seemed to decorate her Christmas trees in honor of her husband.

Melania Trump was a quiet first lady who seemed to decorate her Christmas trees in honor of her husband.

