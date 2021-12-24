There are ways to make your Christmas tree look more decorated with fewer ornaments, according to an expert.

There are ways, according to an expert, to make your Christmas tree look more decorated with fewer ornaments.

There are ways, according to an expert, to make your Christmas tree look more decorated with fewer ornaments.

By using fewer ornaments, a Christmas tree expert explains how to make your tree appear more festive.

THE COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS HAS STARTED NOW THAT HALLOWEEN IS OVER.

And one designer has already begun disseminating Christmas advice, such as how to get the most out of your Christmas tree by using fewer ornaments.

We all want bright, full, and stylish Christmas trees, but it’s not easy.

Liz, a Canadian interior designer who goes by the handle @lizluxehome, posted a TikTok video showing how to make a Christmas tree look fuller with fewer decorations.

To join three ornament balls together, she suggested using zip ties.

Liz used a small wire ornament hanger to attach a small wire ornament hanger to one of the balls’ hooks so she could hang the trio on her tree after tightening the zip tie and cutting off the excess.

Her tree took on a lavish, festive appearance with the ornaments packed together rather than sparsely spread.

Liz has also shared a number of other helpful holiday tips with her Twitter followers, all of which are worth trying this holiday season.

Liz recommended fluffing your Christmas tree before decorating it, hanging colorful ribbons on its branches, and topping it with twigs and florals, in addition to bunching ornaments.

In other videos, she demonstrated her impressive wrapping abilities and shared a unique way to give money as a gift.

(Spoiler: it involved rolling dollar bills and holly leaves into a clear ball ornament and bowing it.)

There never seems to be enough holiday hacks!

A professional Christmas tree decorator revealed how she saves money when it comes to decorating her Christmas trees.

“Today, we’re going to the Dollar Tree to make a budget Christmas tree,” she said in the video.

She then revealed that she will set a budget – for this occasion, it was (dollar)45 – and a theme before grabbing anything.

She had chosen elves as her theme at the time.

AB looked through the entire store before making his decision.

People tend to go into a store and grab the first thing that catches their eye, so this method actually helps them stay on budget.

“Dollar Tree had some hidden gems,” she said as she gathered a few basic decorations like ribbons, red balls, and snowflakes.

Discount stores are typically good places to shop for everyday items such as decorations and household items.

“However,” she explained, “I made some DIY ornaments because the Dollar Tree didn’t have some of the items I needed.”

She did, however, demonstrate that she purchased individual items in order to make personalized Christmas tree balls.

Many people took to the internet after watching her video…

The latest news from Infosurhoy.

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”/