According to Ariana Grande, Jennifer Coolidge’s career has taken a turn for the better.

Jennifer Coolidge opened up about how Ariana Grande’s on-point impersonation helped kick-start her career revival and why she nearly turned down her iconic role on The White Lotus.

On the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in January,

After impersonating Coolidge on the show in 2018, the 20-year-old White Lotus star revealed that the “7 Rings” singer was instrumental in her career comeback.

“You should know,” Coolidge said of the impersonation, “that it was sort of the beginning of a lot of cool things that happened to me.”

“I was in the middle of nowhere.”

There was very little going on at the time.

Then Ariana did this impersonation on your show, which you encouraged her to do, and the ball started rolling.”

After seeing Grande’s impersonation, a friend advised Coolidge to send a message to the singer’s DMs, but Coolidge doubted she’d get a response.

‘No! She has 260 million followers! Those are robots,’ I said.

She told Fallon, “The robots answer the DMs.”

“I went ahead and did it anyway, and then this response came back, and the next thing I knew, I was at her house getting a wardrobe fitting for ‘thank you, next.'”

Since the release of the epic music video in November 2018, Coolidge has starred in a number of roles, including the wealthy and unstable Tanya McQuoid on HBO’s The White Lotus.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress, on the other hand, admitted that she tried to come up with a unique way to decline the offer at first.

“I tried to come up with excuses like medical excuses,” she explained.

“I was just trying to come up with something plausible, like I had partial hip problems and couldn’t turn.”

I had all these bizarre ideas, but then [show creator Mike White]texted me, ‘Are you afraid?’ I was like, ‘Oh, Jesus, he’s onto me!'”

“You know when you’re an actor, this big moment can happen sometimes and then you just blow it,” Coolidge said. “You know when you’re an actor, this big moment can happen sometimes and then you just blow it,” she said.

“Mike White is an amazing person.

He came up with a fantastic concept for a show.”

In terms of going back for…

