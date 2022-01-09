According to art historians, a £65 Anthony van Dyck replica painting could be worth £40,000 when compared to the original.

According to art historians, a £65 Anthony van Dyck copy painting could be a £40,000 original.

Since 1970, Christopher Wright has had the Sir Anthony van Dyck portrait hanging in his sitting room.

A leading art historian believes that a copy of a painting by the 17th-century Flemish court painter to King Charles I, which he purchased for £65 in 1970, could be an original.

Christopher Wright’s sitting room has had the Sir Anthony van Dyck portrait of Isabella Clara Eugenia, Infanta of Spain and Regentess of the Spanish Netherlands for years.

Colin Harrison, senior curator of European art at the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford, noticed the painting in his home and said he truly believed it was a Van Dyck original, which prompted Mr Wright to investigate its origins.

“When you own something, you don’t notice it,” he said.

It was set off by the sitter’s hands.

Colin had picked up on it.”

The Courtauld Institute of Art in central London, which examined and restored the painting, told him that it could have been painted between 1628 and 1632 by the Flemish master in his workshop.

In a report on the painting, the Courtauld claimed that Van Dyck and his workshop created many infanta portraits and that determining the extent to which assistants were involved is “very difficult.”

“The adroit skill leads us to tentatively propose that [it]was completed during Van Dyck’s lifetime and under his supervision,” they wrote.

Mr Wright plans to loan the painting to the Cannon Hall Museum in Barnsley, which has a collection of 17th-century Dutch and Flemish paintings.

