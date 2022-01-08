According to ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are engaged in 2023.

After postponing their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hannah Godwin announced that she and Dylan Barbour now have a new date to look forward to.

During season 6 of ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise, the couple met and fell in love.

They’ve been on the lookout for a venue that fits their vision of the perfect wedding since then.

Despite the fact that Godwin and Barbour have no plans to broadcast their wedding, they will have a small group of friends and family in attendance to make the occasion memorable.

Let’s take a look at what the reality TV couple has planned for the coming year.

Barbour and Godwin first met on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 in 2019.

Godwin competed on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and made it to the final three.

Barbour was a contestant on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette and was eliminated in the sixth week.

After their separate heartbreaks, Barbour and Godwin formed a bond on Bachelor in Paradise.

Despite a rocky start due to Godwin’s interest in Blake Horstmann, the couple got engaged at the season’s end.

They’ve been engaged for over two years now.

The pair moved in together to quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Godwin claims that living together solidified their decision to marry despite the fact that they had been engaged for almost a year at the time.

Despite the fact that the couple’s romance unfolded in front of a television audience, they prefer to keep their upcoming marriage private.

They haven’t given a firm date for the wedding, but they have promised fans that it will take place in 2023.

“I think it’ll be more enjoyable,” Godwin told Us Weekly, “and we won’t have to be greeting people the whole time essentially… We want to really enjoy it.” She also revealed that the event will be intimate and small, with only a few close friends and family in attendance.

The couple wants to concentrate on their wedding and not have to worry about a large number of guests.

According to Barbour, the couple is considering getting married in Europe, depending on the state of the pandemic.

However, the two have spent so much time together as a result of COVID-19 that they already feel married.

