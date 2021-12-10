According to Book, Michael Landon passionately kissed Karen Grassle during a scene on ‘Little House on the Prairie’ so he could change her mind.

According to Book, Michael Landon passionately kissed Karen Grassle during a scene in ‘Little House on the Prairie’ so he could change her mind.

Little House on the Prairie starred Michael Landon and Karen Grassle as Charles and Caroline Ingalls.

Grassle claims she was taken aback during a scene in which Landon kissed her passionately, which was out of character for their characters.

Here’s what Grassle said about that day, and why she thinks he suddenly started kissing with more emotion.

Grassle claims she had a falling out with Landon after she demanded changes to her contract and a raise in pay.

Landon’s on-set behavior, according to her, abruptly changed.

She claims Landon kissed her passionately during a scene one day.

She was taken aback because this wasn’t the usual way their characters kissed.

Grassle believes Landon changed the way he kissed her in order to persuade her to change her mind about the contract dispute.

Landon, she believes, thought that if he turned on the charm, she would give up her contract fight and accept a lower salary.

His actions, however, did not sway her.

“One day, out in the field, just as we were finishing a scene and I was rushing to an afternoon talk show,” Grassle writes in her book Bright Lights, Prairie Dust, “his usual peck to Caroline became a lengthy and deeply felt kiss.”

“Really? You’re going to try that?”

Grasse claims Landon turned cold after the kiss didn’t work and she dug in her heels.

They didn’t speak, she claims, which created a tense atmosphere on set.

She noticed a contrast between the warmth with which he treated guests and the icy manner in which he treated her.

It was “excruciating,” according to Grassle, because she was “ignored and treated with contempt.”

Landon’s interactions with Grassle reminded her of her relationship with her alcoholic father, according to Grassle.

She claims that her father was patient and loving with her, but that he could turn “cruel” at any time.

As a result of her childhood trauma, Grassle experienced low self-esteem.

Landon, according to Grassle, was afraid of losing everything he had worked so hard for.

He earned the respect of many people over the years and established a successful television production company.

She claims that pushing back and demanding a fair wage put Landon’s sense of control in jeopardy.

Landon has previously stated that he needs to be in control, so his disagreement with Grassle is likely to have rattled him, and he wants the contract dispute to be resolved as soon as possible.

