According to Busy Philipps, ‘It Was Hard to Connect’ With This ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Co-Star.

Dawson’s Creek, a popular television show from the late 1990s and early 2000s, has become a cultural icon.

The series cemented its place in pop culture, from the Dawson (James Van der Beek) ugly crying meme to the never-ending debate over whether fans support Team Pacey or Team Dawson.

However, not all of the drama unfolded in front of the cameras.

In fact, Busy Philipps struggled to make friends.

The cast of Dawson’s Creek featured some of Hollywood’s most attractive teenagers.

Joey Potter was played by Katie Holmes, while Van der Beek played Dawson, Joshua Jackson played Pacey Witter, Kerr Smith played Jack McPhee, and Michelle Williams played Jen Lindley.

Before most of them headed off to the same college, the teenagers navigated the twists and turns of high school together in Capeside.

(Due to the fact that they all ended up in Boston at the same time.)

After being assigned as Joey’s roommate at Wentworth College in Boston, the group befriends Busy Philipps’ character Audrey Liddell.

Audrey was drawn to Jen more than Joey, and the two became fast friends on set and off.

Williams, on the other hand, was one of Philipps’ few friends, according to her 2018 memoir.

It was difficult to enter a show in the middle of its run.

Plus, Philipps joined Dawson’s Creek after a stint on Judd Apatow’s Freaks and Geeks, where “everyone hung out all the time,” as she explained in her memoir This Will Only Hurt a Little.

“Maybe that was how it was when the show first started,” Philipps writes, “but by the fifth season, when I showed up, the main cast didn’t really hang out together that much, and they obviously had some fairly intense dynamics going on.”

In the memoir, the actor also discusses her relationship with Homes.

Philipps admits that she “had a hard time really connecting with her” despite the fact that the two occasionally shared a cigarette.

Philipps also discusses the amount of body shaming she endured while filming Dawson’s Creek.

