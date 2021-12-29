According to Diana’s astrologer, Prince Harry is’restless,’ and will feel ‘awkward and out of step’ this year.

According to Diana’s astrologer, Prince Harry is’restless,’ and will continue to feel ‘awkward and out of step’ this year.

Debbie Frank, a close confidante of Harry’s late mother, claims that the Duke of Sussex will take “years to let go of his old life.”

In an interview with Hello! Debbie, she discussed Virgo Harry’s upcoming year, revealing that his zodiac sign is restless and prone to anxiety.

“Harry is still going through a major internal process that has lasted several years and involves a lot of soul-searching and letting go of his old life,” she said.

“As a Virgo with a racing mind and a predisposition to anxiety, it’s a delicate time for him.”

She predicted that Harry would feel “awkward and out of step” at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

According to reports, the Duke wants to be a part of the Queen’s four-day extravaganza next year, which will be announced in June by Buckingham Palace.

The Queen’s 70th year on the throne will be commemorated with a four-day Bank Holiday weekend, according to the Palace.

Harry, 37, appears to want to be present to share the joy with his grandmother.

Harry and Meghan, both 40, have been stripped of their royal patronages and military titles after officially stepping down as working royals.

They have stated, however, that they would like to return for family gatherings.