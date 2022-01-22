According to Duggar News, another Duggar wedding is expected in March 2022.

According to Duggar News, another Duggar wedding could take place in March 2022.

Highlights of the article:

The Duggar family’s legal problems have dominated recent Duggar news.

The jury found Josh Duggar guilty, and Jana Duggar settled her child endangerment charge out of court.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann have now become the center of attention.

They’re engaged, and Duggar family critics believe they’ve set a date for their wedding.

Jeremiah Duggar made Duggar news in January 2022 when he announced his engagement to Hannah Wissmann.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann started dating three months before their wedding.

The couple appears to be more excited than ever to share their love with the world.

January 1st,

6, Jeremiah shared a photo of himself proposing to Hannah on Instagram.

He captioned the picture, “She said YES!!!!”

“Getting to know you for the past year has been incredible! I don’t even know where to begin to express how wonderful it has been.”

I cannot wait to marry you because you are the best thing that has ever happened to me.

“I adore you!”

The proposal was made possible, Jeremiah said, thanks to Jed Duggar and his wife.

Back in October,

Jeremiah announced the courtship in a photo with Hannah on July 27, 2021.

“One of the greatest joys of our lives has been getting to know each other!” he wrote.

“We’re excited to begin sharing our story with you all and to see what God has planned for our future.”

Jeremiah Duggar’s Family Reacts to Hannah Wissmann’s Engagement: ‘So Happy for These Two’ https:t.coVk4ZDdNuE6

Fans of the Duggar family know that the Duggars have quick courtships, and it appears that Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann will be running down the aisle together soon.

The latest Duggar news on a possible wedding date comes from eagle-eyed family critics on Reddit.

Jeremiah and Hannah’s wedding is set for March 26, 2022, according to a Target wedding registry.

Furthermore, according to TV Shows Ace, the couple has a new wedding registry on The Knot.

The same wedding date is listed on both registries.

Typical gifts, such as kitchen and housewares staples, are also included on the Target registry.

Of course, fake registries have appeared before for the Duggars, so there’s no way of knowing for sure whether the wedding date listed is accurate…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.