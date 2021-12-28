According to Elton John, Lil Nas X has “Balls of Steel” because of his performances of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby.”

According to Elton John, Lil Nas X has “Balls of Steel” for his performances of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby.”

Lil Nas X’s most famous songs are “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby.”

During an interview, Elton John stated that he told Lil Nas X that he loved the music videos for the songs.

John also revealed what it was about Lil Nas X that he found so appealing in the first place.

The Lockdown Sessions was John’s first album.

In an interview with NME, John was asked if rapper Lil Nas X faced some of the same challenges he did in the music industry.

“Yes,” John replied solemnly.

“Of course,” says the speaker.

“I was ecstatic when he came out with ‘Old Town Road,’ and his outfits and other details immediately endeared him to me.”

“In a culture of hip-hop where it can be very homophobic, suddenly he was doing [the songs]‘Montero’ and ‘Industry Baby,'” John said, praising two of Lil Nas X’s music videos: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby.”

“You look at the videos and think, ‘F****** hell! This is unbelievable!’ I loved every second of it because, as I’ve told him, it takes balls of steel.”

The rapper’s music videos and songs are favorites of John’s.

“He is not only a great recording artist and lyricist — he is also a great visual artist; he has so many ideas,” John said.

“He’ll go on to do a lot of different things in the future.”

I just adore him; he was like a breath of fresh air when he walked in.

“It was as if to say, ‘Yes!'”

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” by Lil Nas X were both huge hits.

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 for 34 weeks, with one of those weeks spent at No. 1.

a.

“Industry Baby” topped the charts for 21 weeks and a week.

Both songs were featured on Montero, the rapper’s debut album.

Montero was ranked No.

The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and stayed there for 13 weeks.

