According to Emma Hernan of Selling Sunset, Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause are still “best friends” after their split.

Emma Hernan opened up about her co-stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim, who left Selling Sunset earlier this month, saying, “They’re all good!”

“I think the world would be a better place if everyone in the entire world could watch how they deal with a breakup,” Hernan, 30, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, December 23, while promoting season 4 of the Netflix series.

“They handled it extremely well and communicated effectively with one another.”

… I mean, they’re literally best friends, and they’ve stayed close even after their breakup, which is nice.”

The founder of Emma Leigh and Co., who launched her plant-based empanada brand in November 2020, said she is “very close” with both Stause, 40, and Oppenheim, 44, and was aware of their split before it made headlines on Tuesday, December 21.

“Of course, I was sad for them,” Hernan said, adding that she’s “equally as good of friends with them as they are now.”

“I mean, they have a really great friendship,” she continued.

When the show returns, fans will be able to see what happened between the California native and the former soap star, according to the real estate agent, who joined Selling Sunset during season 4 after working for the Oppenheim Group since 2018.

“I believe they are [included].”

“You will definitely see it in Season 5.”

And you get to see how everything unfolds,” Hernan explained to Us.

“As a result, I believe it will be really cool and interesting.

People get to really connect and resonate with each individual, which I think is cool.”

After it was revealed during season 4 of the reality show that she and costar Christine Quinn were dating Peter Cornell at the same time, the Massachusetts native’s love life has also been a topic of discussion.

Cornell, a 33-year-old Texas native, was linked to Hernan in 2015, and the two were engaged in 2017 before splitting a year later.

Hernan told Us that now that she and Stause are both single, she’s open to going on double dates with the Kentucky native, whom she claims she knows.

