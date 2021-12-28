According to experts, Hannah Ann Sluss’ engagement ring cost $80,000.

According to experts, Hannah Ann Sluss’ engagement ring cost (dollar)80,000 on ‘The Bachelor.’

The Bachelor is one of the most talked-about reality television shows of all time.

Since its inception in 2002, the show has captivated audiences with its unique blend of drama and romance, and many of the contestants have gone on to become pop culture sensations in their own right.

Hannah Ann Sluss, a popular contestant on the show, has managed to stay in the spotlight long after her time on the show ended.

Despite the fact that her relationship with Peter Weber did not work out, the engagement ring that he gave Sluss in the show made quite a splash, with fans drooling over the lavish piece of jewelry.

Sluss competed against other eligible women for Weber’s affections on Season 24 of The Bachelor.

Weber’s heart eventually belonged to Sluss, and the 28-year-old Bachelor proposed to her during the Season 24 finale in November 2019.

Sluss was presented with an incredible ring by Weber, one that took his breath away.

The ring was designed by celebrity jeweler Neil Lane, according to Life and Style, and featured a large center diamond surrounded by smaller stones.

“Hannah Ann’s stunning ring features an estimated 3 to 3.5-carat pear-shaped diamond surrounded by a diamond halo and set on a diamond-adorned platinum or white gold band,” said Kathryn Money, a jewelry expert quoted by the publication.

The ring is valued at “(dollar)40,000 to (dollar)80,000,” according to Money, but unlike most traditional engagement rings, the one proposing didn’t have to save up several months’ salary to purchase it.

HannahAnnSluss and MadisonPrewett, (hashtag)PeterWeber’s (hashtag)Bachelorette exes, reunite for a picnic date https:t.co1oZVxHJa8wpic.twitter.comF6pGPXm27S

Every season of The Bachelor follows a similar pattern, with the featured man hoping to find true love and planning an engagement by the end of the season.

The process of finding the perfect engagement ring is a crucial component of the equation.

Neil Lane is a well-known jeweler who designs and creates each season’s engagement ring, working with each bachelor to design and create a stunning ring that reflects a specific personality type.

The actual selection process can take up to six hours.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.