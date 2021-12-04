According to experts, Prince Harry acted differently during his most recent tour with Meghan Markle, indicating that he’had enough’ of the royal spotlight.

According to experts, Prince Harry acted differently during his last tour with Meghan Markle, indicating that he’had enough’ of the royal spotlight.

During their final royal tour in South Africa in 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a lot of positive media attention.

However, according to one royal expert, there were signs that Prince Harry had “had enough” of being in the spotlight.

Royal experts discussed Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationships with the media in the documentary The Princes and the Press.

The documentary focused on Prince Harry’s and Meghan’s final royal tour, including how he interacted with the press differently during the trip.

“I certainly had no idea what exactly Prince Harry was saying to [interviewer]Tom Bradby,” Sky News royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills said, “but how he was generally on that trip, he wasn’t like the Prince Harry that we’d known before.”

“He didn’t really engage, he didn’t really come and talk to us in the ways that he would have done,” Mills continued.

Prince Harry’s speech in Johannesburg, according to Royal Editor Robert Jobson of the London Evening Standard, was particularly revealing.

Jobson recalled, “I remember we went to a township in Johannesburg, just on the outskirts of Johannesburg.”

“He had a speech to give there in which he was enraged at the entire media,” says the source.

“He didn’t want to look at the cameras, he didn’t want to interact,” Jobson explained further.

Every word he spoke seemed to have a secondary meaning.”

The expert explained how Prince Harry was displaying signs of dissatisfaction.

“Look, I think he’d had enough at that point,” Jobson said.

In the 2019 documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, Prince Harry revealed just how much he was struggling.

Harry confirmed that he and Prince William had “good days” and “bad days” in response to a question about whether they were feuding.

“You know, stuff happens,” Prince Harry explained. “Part of this role and part of this job, and this family being under the pressure that it is under… inevitably, you know, stuff happens.”

“But, look, we’re brothers,” he continued.

We’re always going to be brothers.

We’re on different paths right now, but I’ll always be there for him, and I’m sure he’ll be there for me as well.”

“But as brothers, you have good days and bad days,” Prince Harry continued.

During his interview with Bradby, Prince Harry revealed how Princess Diana’s death has haunted him.

“Do you feel at ease in a…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.