According to experts, the Queen will have a ‘formal’ Christmas celebration with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Experts claim that the Queen will have a ‘formal’ Christmas celebration with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

THOUGH they are thousands of miles apart this Christmas, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still find a way to spend the holiday season with The Queen, according to an expert.

On his YouTube channel earlier this month, royal correspondent Neil Sean discussed how the Royal Family will be celebrating Christmas this year.

The Queen is expected to spend her first Christmas at Sandringham, her Norfolk estate, with her close family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, since Prince Philip’s death.

However, according to the expert, Her Majesty will still make an effort to include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who now reside in Montecito, California, in the festivities.

“There will be some gifts,” Neil claimed, “but it will be very formal.”

“[The Queen] is far too gracious to leave [Prince Harry and Meghan Markle] out of the gift package.”

The gift opening, however, would take place “at a distance,” not over Zoom calls, according to the expert.

Prince Harry revealed earlier this year that the Queen had sent Archie a wafflemaker for Christmas in 2020.

“Interestingly, my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas, and Meg said a waffle maker,” the Duke of Sussex said on James Corden’s The Late Late Show.

“Meg makes a lovely organic mix, pops it in the waffle maker, flips it, and out it comes; he adores it.”

“Archie literally says ‘waffle’ when he wakes up in the morning.”

Despite their feud with Harry and Meghan, royal expert Katie Nicholl claimed last week that Kate Middleton and Prince William will send Christmas gifts to their nieces and nephews.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Ok! magazine that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge still want to keep their Christmas traditions going.

“Of course,” Katie said when asked if they’d send Archie and Lilibet gifts.

“They give gifts to everyone in the family, including their nieces and nephews.”

