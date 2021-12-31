According to fans of ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ Angela is in danger, but not because of Dexter.

Fans of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ believe Angela is in danger, but not because of Dexter.

With the way Dexter: New Blood is going, Angela Bishop appears to be about to (finally) blow the Bay Harbour Butcher case wide open.

This implies that she poses a danger to Dexter Morgan.

However, some viewers are concerned that before she can expose him, she will be caught in the crosshairs of someone else.

Dexter had gone almost a decade without killing when Dexter: New Blood debuted.

Under the alias Jim Lindsay, he led a normal life with a job and a girlfriend, police chief Angela Bishop.

However, chaos ensued when he slipped and killed criminal Matt Caldwell, who was involved in a fatal boating accident.

While Dexter was eventually able to conceal his role in Matt’s death, a series of events have brought his past to the surface.

Angela was involved with Dexter for years without knowing his true identity, according to Julia Jones, who plays the police chief.

She only found out after accidentally running into Angel Batista at a police conference, where he made cryptic remarks that made her question Dexter.

Angela’s suspicions grew stronger as she learned more about Dexter, and she eventually discovered a link between him and the Bay Harbour Butcher.

Michael C Hall Explains Why Dexter Finally Snapped in ‘Dexter: New Blood’

Many fans believe Dexter will kill Angela to protect his secret, but according to a Reddit theory, Harrison will do it to protect his father.

“Harrison has finally made contact with his father; he no longer feels alone in the world, and the two of them share the experience of having the dark passenger.

According to the theory, Angela “stands to expose Dexter as the Bay Harbor Butcher, potentially severing their newfound bond.”

“When Harrison discovers how much Angela knows about Dexter and his role as the Butcher, he realizes he can’t risk his father being arrested, so he uses Audrey to get close to Angela before killing her.”

One fan responded to the idea with, “Ooooh good theory! I think you may be right.”

“This is one I’d never considered before, a fantastic fan theory that would be both shocking and heartbreaking.”

Another comment read in part, “Harrison kills Angela to save Dexter, just like Deb had to do to Laguerta.”

Many people thought it was possible, but hoped Harrison wouldn’t go that route.

“I hope Harrison gets help for his violent tendencies and goes on to become a…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.